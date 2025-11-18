Homeless left out in cold as Ludhiana’s centrally located night shelter remains missing

As winter grips the city and minimum temperature dipping to 9°C, Ludhiana’s homeless are battling not only the chill of the season but also the indifference of civic planning. The absence of a centrally located night shelter — declared unsafe four years ago — has left hundreds of vulnerable residents sleeping under flyovers, along footpaths and near busy junctions.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) had declared the Clock Tower night shelter unsafe in 2021, citing structural concerns. Once considered the most crucial facility due to its accessibility to migrant workers and poor families near the railway station, Jagraon Bridge and Guru Nanak Stadium, the shelter has remained closed ever since.

Despite repeated promises, no alternative has been provided. The delay in demolishing the old building stems from shops operating on its ground floor. Though eviction notices were issued, tenants have yet to vacate, stalling progress.

Officials admit these facilities remain underutilised due to their remote locations. Homeless individuals prefer staying near central streets where food and warm clothing are easily available.

For many, the Clock Tower shelter was irreplaceable. “It was nearest to the place where we sit during the day. Other shelters are too far and buses don’t run in the morning to bring us back,” said Ramesh, a beggar, who now sleeps under Jagraon Bridge. Another homeless man, Baldev, said: “We don’t go to Moti Nagar or Hambran Road shelters. If we go there, we miss the chance to get food here at the City Centre. Clock Tower was the only place that is suitable for us.”

Attempts to ferry the homeless to shelters using city buses and providing free food have failed to make a significant impact. “These measures have not served much purpose,” officials conceded.

“The night shelter near Clock Tower was declared unsafe years ago but no proper renovation or alternative arrangement has been done. Homeless people have started sleeping under flyovers and along footpaths again. The MC should take urgent action before the situation worsens,” a local resident said.

With temperatures dipping and civic promises still hanging in the air, Ludhiana’s homeless continue to face the harsh reality of winter nights without a central refuge.

Distant alternatives, limited use

At present, Ludhiana operates three shelters in outlying zones - Moti Nagar (Zone B), with a capacity of 130 beds and expandable to 200; Vishwakarma Chowk (Zone C), 70 beds; and Hambran Road (Zone D) with a capacity of 60 beds.