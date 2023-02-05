Honeytrap gang busted, six arrested

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 4

The Malerkotla police claimed to have busted a honeytrap gang that had been involved in extortion of money from innocent persons by making their objectionable videos and demanding huge sums of money by blackmailing them.

At least 11 persons, including three women, have been booked at the Ahmedgarh Sadar police station under the relevant law sections and six of them were arrested by a police party led by Mahorana CIA in-charge Harjinder Singh.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Birbal Khan of Dulman Kalan village, his wife Veerpal Kaur, Sunni Khan of Dulman, Harpal Kaur of Jhall village in Ludhiana district (residing at Nathumajra village), Gurdarshan Singh of Uksi Dudhal village and Sahib Din, alias Bhalwan, of Kup Khurad village in Malerkotla district.

Nura, Buta Khan, Baru Khan, his wife Kaki (all four of the Matoi railway crossing area in Malerkotla) and Sweety of the Madevi road railway crossing area, Malerkotla, are yet to be nabbed.

Four more facilitators of the crime are yet to be identified.

Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said a tip-off was received that a gang of miscreants had been extorting money from innocent residents of localities falling under the Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts by trapping them on pretext of illness of some women and hitchhiking at stranded places. The suspects would then make objectionable videos of victims with the women members of the gang. These visuals were then used to threaten the victim to extract huge sums of money.

“Having received information about activities of the gang, we constituted special teams of cops and succeeded in nabbing six members of the gang from various places,” SSP Sidhu said, adding that the identities of victims were not disclosed for social reasons.

The modus operandi of miscreants

The miscreants would extort money from a victim by trapping him on the pretext of illness of a woman gang member who would hitchhike with the victim from a stranded place. The suspects would then make objectionable videos of victim with the woman. These visuals were later used to threaten the victim to extract huge sums of money from him.