Honeytrap gang busted, three held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 25

The police busted a honeytrap and robbery gang with the arrest of three women.

Nine women and some unidentified persons have been booked. According to the police, the gang members used to roam around the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-State Bus Terminal of Ludhiana. They used to lure people to public washrooms and parks and rob them. Some of the women allegedly involved in these activities were reported to be drug addicts.

A case under Sections 294, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 5 police station of Ludhiana.

Those identified by the police were Muskan, Zoya Khan (also known as Aisha), Kajal, Jyoti, Sapna, Poonam, Neha, Sakshi and Alia.