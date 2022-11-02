Honour for school director

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Dr Paramjit Kaur, Director, Arya Samaj Group of Schools, has been conferred with the Women Entrepreneur Award and selected to be amongst the top 10 women in international school-2022 who have earned success through their dedication and passion. The annual recognition of 'Women Leaders in International Schools- 2022' not only highlights the business acumen and subject matter expertise of the chosen women leaders but also acknowledges their illustrious professional journeys in the Indian education space that will inspire the next generation of women educators. An accomplished educator and an avid reader, Kaur, a national awardee is an inspirational and fearless woman whose footprints in the field of school education have brought about a life-changing transformation in the lives of many. The esteemed members of the school managing committee congratulated the great achievement of Kaur.

Drishti celebrates National Unity Day

On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, a special assembly was organised by the students of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, here on 'National Unity Day'. Students of grade X-C expressed their views regarding the need to maintain unity in a country full of diversity like India. An oath was administered by all present in the assembly to maintain unity and integrity of the country. Students organised a rally signifying the importance of unity. An inspiring speech was delivered honouring the iron man of India — Sardar Patel. A melodious prayer and patriotic song was presented by the students. Addressing the students on the occasion, Principal Manisha Gangwar said, " It is necessary for us to be united in order to make a home or family strong and prosperous, in the same way for the development of India, it is necessary for every citizen to be united by eliminating mutual differences. We all have the responsibility to follow this and be a part of developing India."

Installation ceremony held at GCG

The installation ceremony of Commerce Department, GCG Ludhiana, was held on Monday. Principal Suman Lata was the chief guest on the occasion. Sarita Khurana, head, commerce department, said a colorful cultural programme was organised on the occasion. The students participated in Ganesh vandana, singing and bhangra. One-act play competition was also organised in the college. Dr Rajeev Sehgal, Dr Mamta Sharma and Dr Jaspreet Kaur were judges of the event. Team Jugadi Band won the first prize, team Social Stars second and Team Quintz won the third prize.