Hookah served at tavern, 6 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

The Police Division 8 on Wednesday registered a case against a tavern owner and his employee for running a hookah bar. Six persons were arrested. A case under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act was registered.

ASI Amarjit Singh said tavern owner Ravinder and manager Saroj were caught red-handed for running a hookah bar in the tavern. Four clients were also nabbed along with one hookah from the tavern.