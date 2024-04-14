Hope of bountiful harvest marks Baisakhi

Ludhiana, April 13
Baisakhi, a festival that holds deep cultural and religious significance, was celebrated with fervour in the city. Religio-cultural programmes were organised in the city gurdwaras to mark the occasion.
Also known as the harvest festival, Baisakhi marks the beginning of the new farming year. Prayers are offered by the farmers for bountiful produce and continued prosperity.
Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, congratulated the farmers and allied sections of the farming community of the nation, particularly those of Punjab, on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, the season of the golden harvest.
Speaking about the cultural, religious and historical significance of Baisakhi, Dr Gosal said, “Baisakhi marks the Punjabi New Year and the onset of the spring harvest season. It is celebrated in the joy of the arrival of the rabi crop, demonstrating the cultural heritage of the people of Punjab and its rich folklore. More importantly, Baisakhi holds a special historical and religious significance for the Sikhs as it marks the founding of the Khalsa by the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, on April 13, 1699.”
He wished for favourable weather that could enrich each grain with the ‘goodness of health and nourishment’, so the farmers could reap a rich golden harvest.
Religious functions were held in the city gurdwaras to mark the occasion. Shabad kirtan was held throughout the day and devotees also partook langar from the community kitchen and took a dip in the sarovar.
Ranjit Kaur, a city resident, remarked that the contribution of Punjabis constitutes a significant chapter in the historical annals of the freedom struggle. She called to memory the martyrdom en masse of Punjabis at the Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919 in Amritsar. “The festival of Baisakhi, thus, underscores the robust resilient spirit and vitality of Punjabiyat. It symbolises the unwavering belief of Punjabis in the summum bonum — the ultimate welfare of humanity,” she said.
Sweetmeat shop owners also set up jalebi stalls for the day. “Baisakhi is incomplete without relishing jalebis. My entire family enjoyed jalebis with our evening tea today, celebrating the day on a sweet note,” a resident added.
