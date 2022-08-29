Hosiery owner dies by suicide

Ludhiana: A hosiery owner, identified as Kuldeep Singh of Mohar Singh Nagar, died by suicide on Sunday by hanging himself inside the factory in Kidwai Nagar, here. When the deceased did not answer repeated calls of his family members, they turned suspicious and rushed to the factory. They were shocked to see his body hanging in the factory. The Police Division 2 said depression was said to be the cause behind the extreme step taken by the victim. Further probe was on in the case. TNS
Volleyball competition
Ludhiana: Students of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, clinched the titles in the girls U-17 and U-19 categories in the inter-school zonal level volleyball tournament organised at the Sacred Soul Convent Senior Secondary School, Dhandra Road. The girls U-17 team comprised Reet Kaur, Bhavya Bhandari, Anvi Paul, Manpreet Kaur, Nishita, Jaismeen Kaur, Hezal and Angel while the U-19 squad had in its ranks Arushi Saini, Sanya Bansal, Akshita Sharma, Vani Goyal, Divya Kohli, Inderdeep and Zoel Uppal. OC
Zonal-level Kabaddi Tourney
Ludhiana: Girls of Shri Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, Daba Road, returned with first position in the U-17 section in the inter-school zonal level kabaddi tournament. Gyatta, Prabhleen, Ramanpreet, Komalpreet, Jaspreet, Jashanpreet, Soumya, Jasleen, Mannat, Bhumi, Girija, Manmeet and Balpreet are among the students selected to represent the district team in the state-level tournaments.
