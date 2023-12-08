Hospital holds CPR training programme

Ludhiana, December 7
Mass training programmes were held by Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) across the city yesterday. This was in view of the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) awareness-cum-training programmes for youth and non-medical personnel to train them in executing Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), which are being held nationwide. Experts were training people in CPR at various locations, including DMCH OPD block, Hero Reception area of DMC Heart Institute, DMC College campus, DMCH College of Nursing, Mallakpur, Urban Health Centre Shimlapuri and Rural Health Centre, Pohir.
The programme was conducted by Department of Anesthesia, DMCH. During the training people were made aware about CPR and its importance. The awareness session consisted of videos and hands on training sessions on mannequins.
Secretary and Principal, Dr Sandeep Puri said DMCH is regularly imparting CPR training to the faculty and staff. Code blue and rapid response teams (RRT) of the institution have been successful in saving many lives, he added. Dean academics, Dr Sandeep Kaushal said DMCH is an approved site for the American Heart Association’s (AHA) basic life support (BLS) and advanced cardiovascular life support (ACLS) courses.
