Hospital MD felicitated by MLA

Ludhiana, January 11
In order to commemorate the valour of Chote Sahibzaade, SPS Hospital offered free treatment to children under the age of 12 from December 26 to December 31, the hospital authorities said. The children from were treated for various ailments and lifesaving surgeries were done free of charge, they added.
Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina appreciated the gesture and felicitated Jai Singh Sandhu, the Managing Director of SPS Hospital. Chhina said the effort of the hospital was an important contribution in the field of healthcare in Punjab. Sandhu thanked the MLA for the recognition.
AAP leader Harpreet Singh Chhina, OSD Gurdarshan Singh Mann, CSO Satnam Singh and PRO Lakhveer Baddhowal were also present on the occasion.
