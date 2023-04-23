Hospital OPDs witness increase in patients with breathing difficulties in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 22

With the onset of the harvesting season, the number of residents visiting city hospitals with breathing difficulties is on the rise. The number of patients visiting hospitals with complaints of asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), wheezing, shortness of breath, acute bronchitis and other respiratory infections has increased manifold.

Patients with allergy issues are also complaining of irritation and going to hospitals for medication.

Be it the Civil Hospital, the DMCH or the CMCH, every hospital is receiving patients suffering from breathing issues in large numbers.

Wheat husk and presence of allergens such as pollens in the air are the major reasons behind the increasing number of people complaining of respiratory ailments.

“The footfall of patients in the OPD and emergency wing complaining of respiratory issues has increased manifold. Patients with flu and fever are also showing up and we are getting everyone tested for Covid-19 as well. The harvesting season has led to an increase in patients with respiratory problems,” said Dr Amanpreet, the Medicine Specialist at Civil Hospital.

A senior consultant of pulmonary medicine at a private hospital said people complaining of cough and nasal allergies were coming to the hospital in large numbers and the hospital had already witnessed a near 30 per cent increase in the flow of patients in the OPD.

“Patients from all age groups are coming to the hospital, even though kids and the elderly are the worst hit. People should always wear masks before going out and use a nebuliser or an inhaler as prescribed by the doctor. One should not ignore breathing difficulties as they can lead to serious problems,” he said.

The frequent changes in weather conditions and presence of pollen, husk and other allergens in the air are triggering the complaints of respiratory ailments. New asthma patients are identified every year during this season, a city-based paediatrician said.

Presence of allergens during harvesting to blame

