Hospital organises cancer conclave

Ludhiana September 23

The second Oswal Cancer Conclave organised by Mohandai Oswal Hospital brought together leading experts, researchers and pharmaceutical industry professionals to discuss the latest advancements in the field of cancer immunotherapy, featuring a diverse array of sessions, workshops, and panel discussions.

The conference was inaugurated with the lamp lighting ceremony by the guest of honour, Dr Manoj Sobti (PMC member), Dr Shally (director, medical services), Dr Ashwin Philips (medical oncologist), Dr Kamlesh Passi (chief medical physicist, RSO), Dr Yogesh Arora (medical oncologist), Dr Harpreet Singh (radiation oncologist), Dr Pardeep Kapoor (HOD pulmonary medicine).

Dr Manoj Sobti declared 4 PMC credits for the event and showed his enthusiasm for being part of this academic feast. He also complimented the management of the hospital for hosting such great academic events.

The scientific sessions of the conclave began with an overview of immune checkpoint inhibitors, highlighting their role in unleashing the body’s immune system to fight cancer cells. These inhibitors have revolutionised cancer treatment by targeting proteins like PD-1 and CTLA-4. Several prominent oncologists shared their experiences with immune checkpoint inhibitors in clinical practice.

The conference concluded with an awards ceremony that recognised outstanding contributions of the organising committee members in hosting the event.

