Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 6

The police have registered an attempt to murder case against unidentified persons who had ransacked the Civil Hospital on Thursday morning after bodies were exchanged. The case was registered on the complaint of Senior Medical Officer Amarjit Kaur.

Other sections added to Fir Unidentified persons, who ransacked the Civil Hospital on Thursday morning after bodies were exchanged, were booked on the complaint of SMO Amarjit Kaur. The police have registered an attempt to murder case against them. Besides attempt to murder, Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant to discharge of his duty) and 186 (Voluntarily obstruct public servant from discharge of his public functions) of the IPC, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act were also added to the FIR.

Apart from attempt to murder, Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant to discharge of his duty) and 186 (Voluntarily obstruct public servant from discharge of his public functions) of the IPC, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act were also added to the FIR.

On the other hand, on the complaint of kin of the deceased Ayush Sood, whose body was claimed by some other persons and cremated, the police registered a case under Section 403 (Dishonestly misappropriation of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 379 (Theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown persons.

The police have also asked the Civil Surgeon to submit a report pertaining to the negligence of the Civil Hospital staff, which led to the exchange of bodies, so that further action could be taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu appealed to residents that they should not damage public property to settle their personal issues else police would take strict action against them.