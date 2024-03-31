Hospital to start level II epilepsy surgery soon

Ludhiana, March 30
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, will soon initiate level II epilepsy surgery with the aim to enhance treatment options for patients with epilepsy.
Professor and Head of Department of Neurology, Dr Gagandeep Singh, said that level II epilepsy surgery will offer patients hope for better seizure control and improved quality of life.
The standard treatment of epilepsy is anti-seizure medication. However, it can control seizures in roughly 50 per cent of the cases. In nearly 30 per cent cases, seizures fail to respond to the standard medication.
Other options in such cases are brain surgery, neuromodulation and ketogenic diet. The experts get together in a multi-disciplinary approach to take the decision regarding surgery.
