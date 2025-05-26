DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Hospital unveils paediatric ward

Hospital unveils paediatric ward

Mohandai Oswal Hospital inaugurated its paediatric ward on Saturday. The ceremony was graced by Chairman Jawahar Lal Oswal, along with Vice President Parbhjot Singh. The new facility aims to enhance child healthcare in the region with modern infrastructure and compassionate...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:04 AM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mohandai Oswal Hospital inaugurated its paediatric ward on Saturday. The ceremony was graced by Chairman Jawahar Lal Oswal, along with Vice President Parbhjot Singh. The new facility aims to enhance child healthcare in the region with modern infrastructure and compassionate care. Held at the hospital's second-floor IPD Wing, the event concluded with a high tea.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper