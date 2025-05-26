Hospital unveils paediatric ward
Mohandai Oswal Hospital inaugurated its paediatric ward on Saturday. The ceremony was graced by Chairman Jawahar Lal Oswal, along with Vice President Parbhjot Singh. The new facility aims to enhance child healthcare in the region with modern infrastructure and compassionate care. Held at the hospital's second-floor IPD Wing, the event concluded with a high tea.
