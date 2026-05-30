Hospitalised since attack before polls, Cong’s Jagga logs biggest win in Raikot MC polls

Congress leader Jagdev Singh Jagga Gill, who has been in the hospital ever since being attacked on Tuesday morning ahead of the municipal council (MC) polls, recorded the biggest win in Raikot.

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Jagga, also a real estate agent, won by a margin of 451 votes. Jagga secured 825 votes in Ward Number 4, with his closest rival being Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Amandeep Singh with 374 votes.

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Paying gratitude to his supporters from the hospital, Jagga said he would remain indebted to the voters who did not “succumb to pressure” of the party in power and chose to vote for him despite absence from polling station.

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Jagga was represented by his agents in his absence on the polling as well the counting day. His supporters visited the hospital to greet him and present a robe as a token of the victory.

Unidentified suspects had attacked Jagga with swords on Tuesday morning, hours before polling. The police claimed the attack was a “pre-poll incident” as it took place long before voting started at 8 am.