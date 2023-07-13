Hospitals see increase in number of patients suffering from stress, anxiety

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 12

Hospitals and nursing homes in the regions falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts have started receiving more numbers of patients suffering from stress, anxiety and depression, owing to the reports of release of surplus water in Sirhind Canal in Bathinda and Abohar, branches of which pass through this area.

The circulation of a Bhakra Beas Management Board communication regarding the decision to release extra 16,000 cusecs of water on Wednesday has further compounded the situation, even though most residents do not comprehend the consequences or impact of the announcement. Circulation of warnings and alerts, besides videos of woes of victims of flood-hit areas on social media, has further upset the panicked patients.

Sources at various hospitals revealed that a substantial number of farmers, transporters and taxi drivers, besides patients already suffering from cardiovascular and neurological disorders, had been admitted with anxiety, stress or depression symptoms during the past two days.

Dr Rajeev Sood of a private hospital on Dehliz Road said the number of patients suffering from stress, anxiety and depression had increased following reports regarding release of extra water in the nearby Bathinda branch of Sirhind Canal. “Most patients were worried about the fate of their crops or business in case a breach develops in the canal bank or the rain does not stop,” Dr Sood said.

Director of Hind Hospital Dr Sunit Hind said the number of patients coming from agrarian society had increased significantly on Tuesday and Wednesday and almost all of them were brought to the hospital at night. “The level of anxiety and stress was so high that they (patients) were not ready to stay at the hospital,” Dr Hind said, maintaining that the patients and their attendants wanted to be at their homes or fields for obvious reasons.

Ahmedgarh Civil Hospital SMO Dr Rajesh Garg said stress level normally increases under prevalent uncertain conditions. “But we must consider government alerts as a tool to take proactive measures to protect life and property,” Dr Garg said, adding that prior information and announcements are meant to alert the staff of various government departments and not to create panic among the general public.

#Abohar #Malerkotla