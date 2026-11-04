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Home / Ludhiana / Hospitals see spike in respiratory illnesses as pollution levels rise in Ludhiana

Hospitals see spike in respiratory illnesses as pollution levels rise in Ludhiana

AQI was recorded at 212, placing it in ‘poor’ category

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:01 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Poor air quality and changing weather are affecting people’s health, say experts. Himanshu Mahajan
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Government and private hospitals across Ludhiana are witnessing a sharp rise in patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, with doctors attributing the increase to worsening air pollution caused by stubble burning and changing weather conditions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Ludhiana was recorded at 212 at 4 pm on Tuesday, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. In comparison, air quality remained significantly better during the latter part of October, with the AQI recorded at 92 on October 25 and 99 on October 30.

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Doctors at both government and private healthcare facilities reported a surge in patients suffering from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), allergies and other breathing-related disorders.

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According to data shared by health officials, nearly 20-25 per cent of patients visiting medicine and chest disease outpatient departments (OPDs) are suffering from respiratory ailments.

At the Civil Hospital, around 80 of the nearly 300 patients visiting the Medicine Department OPD daily are being treated for asthma and other respiratory diseases, indicating that almost every fourth patient is facing breathing-related health issues.

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Health experts said the combined impact of deteriorating air quality

and changing weather conditions was adversely affecting public health, particularly of those already suffering from respiratory ailments.

Besides asthma and COPD cases, hospitals are also reporting an increase in patients suffering from cold, cough, viral infections and upper and lower respiratory tract infections. Symptoms commonly reported include persistent cough, breathing difficulty, congestion, fever and seasonal flu-like illnesses.

Dr Akashdeep Singh, professor and head, Department of Respiratory Medicine (Chest), Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said the hospital had witnessed a rise in OPD attendance over the past few days.

“The increase in pollution levels has led to a rise in patients suffering from asthma, COPD and other respiratory illnesses. People with pre-existing lung diseases are particularly vulnerable during this period and should avoid unnecessary exposure to polluted air,” he said.

Dr Akhil Sareen, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Civil Hospital, urged residents to take preventive measures to protect themselves from the harmful effects of pollution and smog.

“People should wear masks while stepping outdoors, especially during peak pollution hours. Senior citizens, children and individuals suffering from respiratory diseases should minimise outdoor activities, stay hydrated and ensure they continue prescribed medications. Anyone experiencing persistent cough, breathing difficulty or worsening respiratory symptoms should seek medical attention without delay,” he said.

Another medicine specialist advised people to avoid excessively cold food and maintain a balanced diet. She recommended consuming freshly prepared home-cooked meals and limiting the intake of fried food items and sweets during the festive season as these can adversely affect immunity and overall health.

Medical experts stressed that vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, children and patients with pre-existing respiratory conditions, should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during periods of heavy smog and seek immediate medical attention, if symptoms worsen.

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