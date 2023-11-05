Host college wins overall trophy at Youth Festival

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 4

The IKG-PTU youth festival of Jalandhar concluded at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Ludhiana today. Hosts GNDEC won the overall trophy, while Malout Institute of Management and Information Technology, finished as the overall first runner-up. PS Gill from USA was the chief guest while Satvir Singh Swach from USA was the guest of honour for the closing ceremony.

Officiating principal HS Rai said youth festivals play a major role in the grooming and cultural development of students. He lauded the efforts of Dr K S Mann, Dr Parampal Singh and other organising committee members for the smooth conduct of the fest.

In clay modelling, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College won the first prize, GNDEC School of Architecture, Ludhiana stood second and Pyramid College of Business & Technology, Phagwara stood third.

In cartooning, GNDEC School of Architecture won the first prize, Malout Institute of Management and Information Technology, Malout stood second and IK Gujral Punjab Technical University Main Campus, Kapurthala came third.

In rangoli, AS Group of Institutions, Khanna clinched the first position, Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management & Technology, Ludhiana were second while KMS College of IT & Management, Dasuya were adjudged third.

In bhangra, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College won the first prize, Gulzar Group Of Institutes, Khanna bagged the second and Gurdasidevi Institute of Management & Technology, Budhlada walked away with the third prize.

