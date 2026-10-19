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Home / Ludhiana / Host Guru Nanak Dev Engg College lifts overall youth fest trophy in Ludhiana

Host Guru Nanak Dev Engg College lifts overall youth fest trophy in Ludhiana

Central zone youth festival of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, comes to a close at Ludhiana college

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:47 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Students perform during a cultural event at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Ludhiana on Sunday.
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Host Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) lifted the overall trophy on Sunday as the central zone youth festival of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Jalandhar, came to a close.

Christened PARWAAZ 2026, the festival celebrated the vibrant spirit of youth, creativity and cultural diversity.

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The three-day youth festival witnessed enthusiastic participation by students from various affiliated institutions. They showcased their talents through a wide range of cultural performances.

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On the second day, PTC News Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harpreet Singh was the chief guest, along with guests of honour Nirmal Jaura and Ravinder Singh Ranguwal. They appreciated the students’ performances and encouraged their creativity.

Principal Sehijpal Singh congratulated the participating students and appreciated their dedication, confidence and artistic excellence. He said youth festivals provide an important platform for students to express their creativity, preserve cultural heritage and develop teamwork and leadership skills.

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The festival concluded on a celebratory note, with participants and organisers appreciating the enthusiasm and discipline displayed throughout the event.

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