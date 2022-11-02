Hot-mix plant made operational again

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

The Municipal Corporation made its hot-mix plant re-operational from Tuesday onwards. Notably, the material to lay patches on damaged road is prepared here.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said patchwork would be done to repair potholes on roads in the city. Notably, the operations at the plant were shut down during the rainy season. Later, the process to make the plant re-operational was delayed due to shortage of raw-material. Sandhu said the material had been arranged now.