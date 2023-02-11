Hotel managers booked for renting rooms without taking ID proofs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 10

The city police yesterday registered a case against managers of two hotels on the charges of renting rooms without taking ID proofs from the clients.

The booked persons have been identified as Vipan Kumar, manager, Mehmi Hotel at Clock Tower, and Gaurav Singh, manager, Rising Sun Hotel also at Clock Tower.

Investigating officer Paramjit Singh said the police got information that managers of the above said two hotels were renting rooms to clients without taking their ID proofs.

A case under Section 188 (Disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC against both the accused and further probe was launched. In further probe, the police are likely to scan the entire past record of hotel to check if this violation was going on in the past as well.

Sources said development came after police busted a flesh trade racket being run from hotels near bus stand. Hotels had also been renting rooms to their clients without any ID proof. After that incident, the police had started keeping tab on hotels violating the rules.

In the coming days action is likely against more hotels as there are many hotels in city which entertain clients without taking ID proofs from them and this practice also encourages prostitution and flesh trade racket.