Hotels running flesh trade raided, 18 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

The police yesterday night conducted a raid at three hotels near the bus stand — Park Blu, Regal Classic and Hotel Palm Inn — where the owners and managers were allegedly running flesh trade.

The police arrested 18 persons from the spot, including 13 women and five men. The suspects include a pimp, Ashok Kumar, who had been supplying prostitutes to clients of hotels. Some of the arrested women were from Patiala, Faridkot, Sangrur and Delhi.

ASI Harbhajan Singh said a raid was conducted after receiving a tip-off. A case under the Immoral Trafficking Act had been registered.