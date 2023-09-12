House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Ludhiana, September 11
On Monday, a fire broke out in a house in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, situated along Dhandra Road in Ludhiana, after an LPG cylinder reportedly caught fire and exploded. Panic gripped the area when the incident occurred in the afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported, as per information.
According to house owner Manpreet Kaur, she was in the process of preparing something when it was suspected that LPG was leaking from the cylinder. The gas subsequently ignited and led to an explosion in the cylinder.
A scooter, a bicycle and other items damaged in the fire. The house building also got damaged. A neighbour said there were no casualties. Before the arrival of the fire brigade, the fire was successfully controlled by residents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram
It is being said that he had come to the guest house with a ...