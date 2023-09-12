House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 11

On Monday, a fire broke out in a house in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, situated along Dhandra Road in Ludhiana, after an LPG cylinder reportedly caught fire and exploded. Panic gripped the area when the incident occurred in the afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported, as per information.

According to house owner Manpreet Kaur, she was in the process of preparing something when it was suspected that LPG was leaking from the cylinder. The gas subsequently ignited and led to an explosion in the cylinder.

A scooter, a bicycle and other items damaged in the fire. The house building also got damaged. A neighbour said there were no casualties. Before the arrival of the fire brigade, the fire was successfully controlled by residents.

