House demolition: Farmers protest, seek action against suspects

Ludhiana, September 25

A day after a property dealer got a house demolished in Gill village, a group of farmers affiliated with the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Dakonda staged a protest outside the Merado police chowki. They were demanding justice for the victims and the immediate arrest of the accused. Furthermore, they called for action against the police officials allegedly involved in the crime. The victims had alleged that an ASI of Sadar Police Station helped the property dealer in demolishing their house.

BKU leader Buta Singh Burjgill, during the protest, expressed that the house of Gagandeep Singh and his elderly mother had been razed by approximately 25 persons using heavy machinery. Despite reporting the incident to the police, no steps had been taken to apprehend the suspects. This prompted them to stage the protest today. The protesters insisted on justice and compensation for the victims, as well as the imposition of stringent measures against the police personnel who allegedly helped the accused in demolishing the victims’ residence.

The complainant, Gagandeep Singh of Gill village, stated that he and his mother Iqbal Kaur, had been residing in the house for a long period. Iqbal Kaur alleged that they had been living in the house since 2007, after she purchased it from her brother for Rs 2.70 lakh. However, her brother allegedly did not transfer ownership of the property to her name. She alleged that her brother deceived her by selling the house to a property dealer.

Iqbal Kaur alleged that on Sunday, the ASI in question, accompanied by women cops, visited their residence and brought her and her son to the Sadar Police Station in connection with a complaint filed by the property dealer against them. Later, they found that their house had been demolished.

The FIR has been registered against Balwinder Singh of Jassowal village, Narinder Singh Dhillon of Gill, Harinder Singh of Manakwal, the operators of two JCB machines, and 20 unidentified persons.

