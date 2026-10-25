House help drugs woman, flees with cash, valuables

A domestic help allegedly offered sedative-laced food to his employer, rendering her unconscious, and fled with gold jewellery, cash, valuable watches, bank locker keys and a motorcycle from the house in Dakha, Ludhiana district.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman’s husband, a domestic help, Sushil Bahadur, was employed on October 5. The complainant left for Kota in Rajasthan on October 19 in connection with his work.

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On the morning of October 22 around 8.30 am, the family’s driver, Manpreet Singh, called him and informed that his wife, Sarabjit Kaur, was found unconscious and that the domestic help was missing from the house.

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Subsequent inquiries revealed that Sushil, in collusion with around three unidentified accomplices, had offered sedative-laced food to Sarabjit Kaur, rendering her unconscious. Afterwards, he allegedly stole cash and valuables and fled the scene.

The Dakha police have registered a case against the man and three unidentified persons and launched a probe to nab them.