HOUSING FOR ALL : 531 get houses under PMAY-G in Ludhiana district

207 more houses being built, 150 beneficiaries get first instalment

Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissoner, Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 7

As many as 531 villagers have got their own concrete houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in the district, the administration has confirmed.

About the scheme

  • The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) was introduced with the view to boost the "Housing for All" scheme. The Centre came up with the vision to fulfil the 'Housing for All' scheme by 2022.
  • The main aim of the PMAY-G scheme is to provide pucca house with some of the basic amenities. The scheme is meant for people who do not own a house and people who live in kutcha houses
  • The scheme envisioned providing other facilities through convergence with other schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala Yojana for providing LPG connection and MGNREGA

We are committed to implement the scheme in the right earnest and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are covered under the PMAY-G within the given timeframe — Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissoner, Ludhiana

Besides, 207 more houses for the underprivileged houseless ruralites were under construction and 150 of them have already got the first instalment, the officials have said.

The Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that the main objective of the scheme was to provide pucca (concrete) houses to the houseless villagers, who cannot afford to build their own house due to financial constraints.

The PMAY-G, which is also known as Prime Minister’s Rural Housing Scheme, and was previously run as Indira Awaas Yojana, was a social welfare programme, implemented by the Union Government, with an aim to provide housing for the rural poor in the country. This scheme for urban poor was re-launched in 2015 to achieve “Housing for All” by 2022.

Malik, who reviewed the progress of the Central scheme here, said the scheme benefits were given to those villagers, who were either homeless or were having kutcha houses, and were registered on the government’s Awaas Plus portal.

She said the construction of 531 houses has been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries while 207 houses were still under construction, for which first instalment has already been released to 150 beneficiaries under the Central scheme.

The ADC (Rural Development), Amit Kumar Panchal, who was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PMAY-G in the district, said the eligible beneficiaries were given Rs 1.2 lakh in three instalments besides giving them 90 days of work under the MGNREGS scheme on convergence basis.

He said the main aim of the PMAY-G scheme was to provide concrete houses with minimum basic amenities to the ruralites who do not own a house or who live in kutcha houses, which were damaged and not fit for habitation. The minimum size of the houses to be built under the scheme has been increased from the previous 20 square meter to 25 square meter.

Besides the scheme benefits, the beneficiaries can also avail a loan of up to Rs 70,000 from the financial institutions at the interest subsidy of 3 per cent.

While the maximum principal amount for the subsidy was Rs 2 lakh, the maximum amount of subsidy that can be availed was Rs 38,359 for the EMI payable.

Salient features

The Centre and the state share the cost of the dwelling units built under the scheme in a 60:40 ratio.

The amount of assistance for each house was Rs 1.2 lakh. The beneficiaries were provided Rs 90.95 per day of unskilled labour under the MGNREGS.

The beneficiaries were identified using parameters from the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) and were verified by the concerned village panchayats.

The assistance of up to Rs 12,000 for construction of toilets was also provided under Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G) in collaboration with MGNREGS.

The payments were transferred electronically directly to the bank accounts or post office accounts linked to Aadhaar cards.

Eligibility criteria

The scheme is meant for homeless or those living in kutcha houses. Those who were not having any literate adult above 25 years of age. Families without an adult male member in the 16 to 59 age group. Those without any able-bodied members or with a disabled member. The landless villagers who earn from casual labour.

