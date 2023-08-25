HP youth dies as speeding truck hits bike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 24

A youth lost his life in a road mishap near Mandiala Kalan in Khanna on Wednesday evening after his Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Thakur (23) of Samaila in Mandi district of HP. He was pursuing MBA from DAV College, Jalandhar.

Sumit was going to Jalandhar from Khanna when the tragedy occurred. He sustained a severe head injury and was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana where he succumbed to his injuries.

On getting information about the mishap, Sumit’s family members from Mandi reached Khanna.

Kin of the deceased said Sumit wanted to join the Indian Army. Earlier, he had also passed a written test for the Army but could not clear the physical test. Now, he was preparing to reappear in the physical test.

Two years ago, the victim’s elder brother breathed his last.

ASI Sukhwinderpal Singh said based on the statement of the deceased’s kin, the police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver.

