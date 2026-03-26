HPV vaccination progressing at snail’s pace in Ludhiana

The 90-day Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, launched on February 28, is going at a snail’s pace in the district as only 100 girls have been vaccinated in nearly a month, according to the data.

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The drive to administer vaccines to 14-year-old girls is underway across government health institutions in the district.

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The initiative is aimed at protecting adolescent girls from cervical cancer, which is among the most serious health threats faced by women.

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In view of the slow progress, officials highlighted the urgent need for greater awareness and participation. Cervical cancer is the second leading cancer among women in the country and the fourth most common worldwide. Experts say timely vaccination and awareness can prevent a significant number of the cases.

“HPV vaccine is safe and highly effective. Parents must come forward to ensure their daughters, aged 14, get the shot during the campaign,” said Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon.

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Dr Saroj Aggarwal, senior gynaecologist, said during a recent awareness lecture at SDP College for Women that HPV is the main cause of cervical cancer. A single-dose vaccine for 14-year-old girls is a new beginning to contain its incidence. Surgery and radiotherapy are options only once the cancer develops, but prevention through vaccination is far more powerful, she had added.

Dr Harpreet Singh, District Immunisation Officer, emphasised the need to counter misinformation. “If anyone has doubts, they should consult doctors. We must bust myths around the HPV vaccine. It is safe, effective and available for free. Parents should not hesitate,” he said.

The health department, along with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like I-CAN-GUIDE, is conducting seminars in schools and colleges to engage teachers and students. On March 19, a session at a government school on Cemetery Road educated teachers about the vaccine’s importance.

On International Women’s Day, I-CAN-GUIDE organised a lecture at SDP College for Women, where experts urged students to spread awareness in their families and communities.

Officials said vaccination numbers are low as compared to the target and the campaign needs stronger community participation.

Dr Surinder Gupta said, “Cancer incidence is rising due to poor lifestyle, unhealthy food habits and late detection. Vaccination is a preventive shield that must reach every eligible girl.”

The vaccine is available for free at the District Hospital; Civil Hospital; sub-divisional hospitals in Khanna, Samrala, Raikot and Jagraon; community health centres in Sahnewal, Payal, Manupur, Pakhowal, Sidhwan Bet, Koom Kalan, Hathur, Machhiwara, Sudhar, Malaud and Dehlon; Urban Community Health Centres in Jawaddi and Shimlapuri; and MCH Vardhman.