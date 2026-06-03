HPV vaccine drive extended as uptake remains low in dist

The 90-day HPV vaccination campaign in Ludhiana, initially launched with a target of 40,000 girls, has been extended by another 90 days after only 825 vaccinations were completed so far. The drive was launched on March 5 in the district.

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Concerned by the low numbers, the Health Department decided to prolong the drive, noting that recent awareness efforts such as workshops in schools and sessions during parent-teacher meetings have begun to yield results. The pace of immunisation is gradually picking up, with 300 girls vaccinated on Monday and 225 on Tuesday, prompting officials to continue the campaign in hopes of covering more ground before the new deadline.

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A special coordination meeting was held at the Community Health Centre, Sudhar, to review the progress of the HPV vaccination campaign and ensure coverage of all remaining eligible beneficiaries. It was chaired by District Immunisation Officer Harpreet Singh and Senior Medical Officer, CHC Sudhar, Davinder Kumar.

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Religious leaders, village panchs and sarpanchs, lady health visitors, auxiliary nurse midwives, ASHA workers and other healthcare staff were also called in the meeting to understand the importance of vaccination so that they could propagate further.

During the meeting, Dr Harpreet Singh said the special HPV vaccination campaign for girls who had completed 14 years of age but have not yet turned 15 had been extended for another 90 days.

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He said the primary objective of the Health Department was to ensure that no eligible girl was deprived of the life-saving vaccine and 100 per cent coverage was achieved.

He explained that the HPV vaccine was an effective preventive measure against cervical cancer and protects girls from the risk of developing serious diseases in the future. The vaccine has been proven safe and effective worldwide and was considered an important public health intervention.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Ramandeep Kaur emphasised that special vaccination sessions will continue to be organised in schools and communities to reach all remaining eligible girls. Health workers were instructed to prepare village-wise beneficiary lists, conduct door-to-door outreach and ensure that no eligible beneficiary was left behind. The need for stronger coordination with the Education Department and the Department of Women and Child Development was also highlighted.

Religious leaders and representatives of local self-government institutions were requested to create awareness among community members about benefits of the vaccine and to help dispel myths and misconceptions related to it.

Lady Health Visitors, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, and ASHA workers were also instructed to ensure the proper utilisation of all vaccines and to follow the principle of using vaccines with earlier expiry dates first, thereby preventing vaccine wastage.

Appealing to parents across the district, Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur urged them to get their daughters vaccinated against HPV for a healthier and safer future. She said the vaccine acts as a protective shield against a serious and potentially life-threatening disease. She further advised parents not to believe rumours and to contact their nearest government health facility for any information or guidance.

All religious leaders, panchayati representatives and healthcare workers pledged their full support to make the extended HPV campaign a success.

Why HPV vaccine matters

Cervical cancer is the second leading cancer among women in the country and the fourth most common worldwide. Experts stress that timely vaccination and awareness could prevent a large proportion of cases.

“HPV vaccine is safe and highly effective. Parents must come forward to ensure their daughters aged 14–15 years receive the protection during the drive,” said Dr Raman­deep Kaur, Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana.