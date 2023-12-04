HSRP: Special drive from Dec 8

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

The Ludhiana traffic police are set to start a special drive against vehicles sans high security registration plates (HSRPs). The drive will start on December 8.

Under the drive, the traffic police have planned to set up additional nakas at each nook and corner of the city to catch vehicles being plied without the HSRPs.

The traffic police have uploaded a post on their official Facebook page to make residents aware about the decision.

Traffic officials said challans were already being done of vehicles sans high security registration plates but from December 8, an extensive drive would be launched. They urged residents to affix the HSRPs and avoid paying heavy penalty. Repeated offenders might have to pay additional penalty.

The officials said earlier also an awareness drive regarding the high security registration plates was launched in which people were only requested to affix the same on their vehicles to avoid penalty.