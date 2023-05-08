HTC Centre defeats ABC Academy 4-2

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 7

HTC Centre, Rampur, outplayed ABC Academy, Bhawanigarh, 4-2 in the junior section in the 13th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar near here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road.

OLYMPIAN PRITHIPAL SINGH HOCKEY FESTIVAL

Twelve teams in the junior section and eight outfits in the senior category are taking part in the festival, during which matches are played under floodlights at Astroturf surface.

In the second match in the junior section, Jarkhar Academy defeated Horan Academy 5-1, whereas in the senior section, Neeta Club of Rampur prevailed over Young Club of Utalan 3-2 and Gill Club of Ghawadi got the better of Kila Raipur 5-4.

Jiwan Singh Sangowal, the MLA from Gill constituency, inaugurated the festival.