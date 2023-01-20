Huge amount of waste removed from Sidhwan Canal in 15 days

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 19

A large amount of solid waste and silt is said to have been removed from the Sidhwan Canal during the past 15 days. The waste mainly includes clothes, plastic carry bags and other items.

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said five JCB machines and eight tippers were deployed to remove waste from the canal. The tippers had made several rounds to shift the removed waste from the BRS Nagar Bridge to the Jawaddi Bridge stretch of the canal so far. The waste includes clothes, plastic bags and other items. Even, a few toilet seats were found dumped in the canal.

The work to clean the canal has also been started near Dugri Bridge where a huge amount of waste had accumulated. Notably, the civic body in coordination with the Irrigation Department had launched a special drive to clean the Sidhwan Canal on January 4. Under the drive, the MC is supposed to clean the canal stretch from Lohara Bridge to Barewal.

The Irrigation Department had scheduled to stop the flow of water in the canal for 21 days. The MC may ask the department to stop the flow of the water for more days due to the ongoing drive to clean the canal.

The MC also deployed its staff and volunteers reecently to keep a check on violators who dump waste into the canal. MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has also ordered officials to issue hefty challans to violators who were found dumping waste into the canal.

Dump yet to be removed

Though the MC is running a special drive to clean the canal that falls under the Irrigation Department, a garbage dump near the canal bank on Gill Road has not been removed despite repeated demands of environmental activists.

Over 15 caught dumping refuse

Despite the drive to clean the canal that is underway, over 15 persons have been caught dumping waste into the canal recently. Now, the Municipal Corporation is also going to install warning boards to curb the menace.