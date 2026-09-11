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Home / Ludhiana / Huge quantity of sauce, vinegar seized from home-based unit in Ludhiana

Huge quantity of sauce, vinegar seized from home-based unit in Ludhiana

Challan issued for unhygienic conditions, three samples sent for testing

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:54 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Food items being kept in unhygienic conditions at the unit in Ludhiana.
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As part of the ongoing campaign by the Food Safety Department against adulteration and the preparation of food products under unhygienic conditions, action was taken on Thursday against a home-based unit involved in the preparation and handling of pickles, murabba, vinegar and sauces in Ludhiana.

During the inspection conducted by the Food Safety Team, unhygienic conditions were found at the unit. Consequently, a challan was issued for unhygienic conditions while three food samples were collected from the premises and sent for laboratory testing.

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District Health Officer Ashish Chawla said pickles, murabba and sauce found lying in unhygienic conditions were destroyed on the spot. The remaining stock was seized for further probe.

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According to the department, the seized stock included approximately 150 cases of sauce, two drums of murabba and five gallons of vinegar.

During the preliminary probe, it came to light that vinegar, murabba and other food products being procured from outside states were being packed under the brand name ‘Jai Thakur Ji’. The packed products were being sent to the market for sale and supply under the same brand name.

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The Food Safety Team is examining labels, branding, packing date and other details mentioned on the packaging. Documents related to the source of procurement of the products, packaging and their supply are also being scrutinised.

The probe further revealed that the person concerned had reportedly been carrying out the business for around six months. As per preliminary information, the preparation and handling of the food products were being carried out at the unit while the packaging work was being undertaken at another location.

The department is also examining documents related to the unit’s food safety licence and registration.

Dr Chawla said the food samples collected from the premises were being subjected to laboratory analysis. Further action would be taken on the basis of laboratory reports and probe.

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