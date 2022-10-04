Huge quantity of seized contraband destroyed

Our Correspondent

Khanna, October 3

The district-level drug disposal committee today destroyed contraband seized in 311 cases of the NDPS Act registered in police districts of Khanna, Ludhiana (Rural) and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar during 2022.

Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, Inspector General of Police (Ludhiana Range), said that among the destroyed psychotropic substances were 48.468-kg heroin, 15.355 quintal of poppy husk, 24.777 kg of habit-forming powder, 59.025-kg opium, 514-gm smack, 4.897-kg charas, 63,113 capsules and tablets, 1.37-quintal cannabis (ganja), 68-kg ‘doday’ (opium derivative) and 1,644 injections of habit-forming drugs.

He said the seizures were destroyed by specially empowered district-level drug disposal committees after obtaining orders from the trail court and by following due process laid down for this purpose.