Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

Students and parents of a few students from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University protested against the university authorities. It led to a huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road, which is already congested due to the upcoming flyover.

Vehicles stuck in a huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Thursday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Raising slogans against the university, the crowd alleged that two students of the third year of Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry have been deliberately declared failed in the exams due to the reasons best known to the university.

One of the two students, Ajaydeep Singh (NRI), said the university has deliberately failed him in his exam. “I and three more students were unable to clear one subject and they appeared for the supplementary exam but they were again declared fail in the exam. One more chance was given to them by the Vice-Chancellor, after which only one student passed and the rest three were again declared fail,” he said.

He added that earlier the studies were held online and exams were also taken online and suddenly for the final year, the university announced to conduct the supplementary exams offline. “I flew back and appeared for the exams in September but the practical exam was entirely different from what we were taught online and when we requested the teacher to help us before appearing for the practical exam, the staff was non co-operative and hence I failed in the practical exam,” he said.

Regarding leaking question papers online, the student said he was simply sharing the pictures of his question paper on his other mobile phone number but by mistake he shared it in the class group. “Ten pictures were deleted by me while I was unable to delete the remaining 10 as I had clicked the wrong option. I was not leaking the paper as the exam was going on and the question paper was given to the students,” he said.

Out of the four students, one student passed the exam, one took re-admission and two students are left.

Dean, College of Veterinary Science, GADVASU, Dr Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman said a special chance was given to the students considering the Covid scenario but still the said student was unable to clear the exam. He also filed a case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court but the case was dismissed saying that appeal is devoid of merit. Now he is pressuring the university to clear his third year exam. A meeting was held between the university authorities and a local MLA but no solution was achieved.

Meanwhile, commuters had a difficult time on Ferozepur Road where protest was held today. The protest led to a traffic jam. The police had a difficult time managing the traffic. Commuters said people should be considerate about the difficulties faced by those travelling on the road before sitting on protest.