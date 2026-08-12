Human Rights Commission directs Ludhiana MC Commissioner, DC to submit reports on road digging

The Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has directed the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, to submit reports on allegations of poor urban planning and the digging up of a newly constructed road for laying a water supply pipeline few months ago.

The complaint, filed by a city-based social activist, Arvind Sharma, who alleged that the road from Saggu Chowk to Hambran Road was recently constructed at a cost of Rs 1.52 crore. However, the road is now proposed to be dug up for installation of a 24-hour water supply pipeline by Urban Water and Waste Management Ltd.

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The complainant alleged a lack of coordination between the Municipal Corporation and the water management authorities, resulting in damage to newly laid public infrastructure.

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The complaint also highlighted the condition of roads in various parts of the city, alleging that several roads were in poor condition and residents were facing difficulties and an increased risk of accidents due to damaged stetches.

In its order, the Commission observed that the allegations regarding poor urban planning appeared to be a prima facie violation of the human rights of people. It directed the MC Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner to submit their respective reports.

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The reports are to be filed at least one week before the next date of hearing, scheduled for September 1, 2026.