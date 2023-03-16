 Hunar-2023 organised with zeal : The Tribune India

Hunar-2023 organised with zeal

Hunar-2023 organised with zeal

Students participate in Hunar-2023 at Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women has organised Hunar-2023 on Wednesday. The event was graced by chief guest Dr Neelam Sodhi, Gynecologist and founder member of Ashirwad & Project Consultant Amodini. Hari Om Jindal, founder, SEDC NGO, was the distinguised guest. Students from Arya College for Girls, Malwa Central College of Education, Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce, SDP College, Shri Atam Vallabh Jain College, GNKCW, GTB Dakha, SCD Govt. College for boys, DD jain Memorial College, Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ramgarhia Girls College, KCW, Government College for Women Ldh, Synetic Business School, GGNIMT, Guru Nanak Girls College and Ludhiana Group of colleges participated in different events. Guru Nanak Girls College was the overall winner.

Asr College bags overall trophy

The Department of Computer Science of PCTE Group of Institutes organised Athena- 2023, a daylong extravaganza that witnessed 300 students from around 15 different colleges. Colleges like Amritsar College of Engineering and Technology, GNE College, Guru Nanak Dev Polytechnic College, Arya College of Boys, Government College of Girls, SCD Government College, Ludhiana College of Engineering and Technology etc., participated in the technical fest. The event began with an inauguration ceremony after which the participants competed in different events like debugging, IT quiz, poster making, blind coding, startup competition, photography, short film making, treasure hunt and logo recreation with full zeal and enthusiasm, where each team gave its best to win in their respective event. Amritsar College of Engineering and Technology won the overall trophy.

World Consumer Rights Day

The Commerce Society of Malwa Central College of Education for Women celebrated World Consumer Rights Day in association with the Economics Society. The society member said theme of this year is “Empowering Consumers Through Clean Transition”. The Theme of this year is dedicated to achieving a just transition in the energy. All the members of commerce society and economics society participated enthusiastically and actively in this celebration. Satwant Kaur, Officiating Principal of the College, praised the efforts of students and incharges of both societies for the successful event.

Book Exhibition held

Visitors at a book stall at Arya College in Ludhiana.

Library Committee of Arya College, Ludhiana, organised a book exhibition in the library. In the exhibition, various books on a variety of subjects and general studies were displayed by Kalyani Publishers. Principal Suksham Ahluwalia urged students to read books and visit library on the regular basis. The students showed great enthusiasm while taking part in the exhibition and they also purchased books of their interest.

Session on applied mathematics

Ludhiana: Department of Mathematics of Government College for Girls organised an extension lecture on the topic ‘Carrier and mathematics’ and ‘Applied mathematics in higher studies’. The resource person for the session was Prof GS Sandhu. In his talk, Prof Sandhu highlighted the importance of the pigeon-hole principle in our lives and how it could be applied in questions involving permutations and Combinations.

Students excel in PU results

Students of Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, excelled in the exams of MA Music Vocal 1st Semester, conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh. College authorities said Ruchi Gupta clinched fifth position in Panjab University by scoring 79 per cent marks. Prabhjeet Kaur got sixth position in PU and second in college by scoring 78.5 per cent marks, Amisha Kainth secured seventh position in PU and third in college with 78 per cent marks, Anuradha Pandey stood ninth and Harpreet Kaur got 10th position in PU with 76.5 per cent and 76 per cent marks, respectively.

Workshop on ‘Advanced Excel’

A comprehensive workshop on ‘Advanced Excel’ was organised at Government College for Girls, from March 1 to 13 by the PG Department of Computer Science and Applications with financial assistance from the state government. Trainer Varinder Singh was the resource person on the occasion. The chief guest of the last day was college principal Suman Lata.

Y20 competitions

Arya College in collaboration with IQAC under the aegis of the Y20 programme organised various competitions from March 9 to 13, including essay-writing, declamation, quiz and debate contests. Students from various faculties participated in the events. Around 50 students took part in the competitions. College principal Suksham Ahluwalia presided over the events.

