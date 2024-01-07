Hundreds from villages attend special mutation camps in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot / Payal, January 6

Dipping mercury could not deter residents, predominantly farmers, from visiting the first edition of the special camps held at the registrar and sub-registrar offices in Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts. The special camps are being held across the region in accordance with the wishes of CM Bhagwant Mann and Cabinet Minister Braham Shankar Jimpa. Pending problems related to mutation of properties acquired or inherited by residents in the past would be resolved here.

District Revenue Officer Manmohan Kaushik and others during a special mutation camp held in Ahmedgarh on Saturday. Tribune photo

The premises of revenue and registrar offices at Dehlon, Malaudh, Raikot, Payal and Jagraon remain jam-packed with residents and officials, including sarpanches, lambardars and deed writers. Harbans Singh, Sukhraj Singh Dhillon, Poonampreet Kaur and Gurvir Singh Kohli, SDMs at Ahmedgarh, Raikot, Payal and Jagraon, respectively, supervised the camps in their respective jurisdictions.

SDM Harbans Singh said officials led by District Revenue Officer Manmohan Kaushik had disposed of 182 cases out of the total 213 pending till date. “We have cleared all the cases of pending mutations as of today and only 31 cases which required some rectifications and submission of documents by beneficiaries are pending,” said Harbans claiming that circle revenue officials have been advised to guide property owners accordingly.

Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura appreciated the officials led by Poonampreet Kaur for dealing with miscellaneous problems presented by the visitors besides clearing 330 mutation cases.

Revenue personnel supervised by Raikot SDM Sukhraj Singh Dhillon cleared 355 cases whereas SDM Gurvir Singh Kohli claimed to have cleared 204 cases in his jurisdiction.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla #Mandi