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Home / Ludhiana / Hundreds join twin Jagannath Rath yatras in Ludhiana

Hundreds join twin Jagannath Rath yatras in Ludhiana

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:21 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Women, dressed in colourful traditional attire, lead the celebrations as twin Jagannath Rath yatras make their way through several parts of the city on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTOS: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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Two Jagannath Rath yatras were taken out in Ludhiana on Thursday, surprising many devotees as the processions, held by different organisations, passed through various parts of the city.

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One Rath Yatra was organised by the ISKCON Temple, while the other was taken out under the directives of the Jagannath Puri Peeth.

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The Jagannath Puri Peeth Yatra commenced from Chander Nagar, passed through Vrindavan Road and culminated near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). The ISKCON Rath Yatra began from Mata Rani Temple near Jagraon Bridge and proceeded via Fountain Chowk, Ghumar Mandi and Ferozepur Road before culminating at Durga Mata Mandir in Sarabha Nagar. Hundreds of devotees participated in both processions. This is the second occasion on which the city has witnessed two Rath Yatras in the same year. Earlier, one procession was traditionally held in July and another during November-December.

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An organiser associated with the ISKCON Rath Yatra said the organisation had earlier conducted its procession in November, but fresh directions from Puri, Odisha, stipulated that Rath Yatras should now be held on the same day across the country.

Mamta, a homemaker, said that ideally only one Rath Yatra should be organised every year, but two separate organisations were now conducting their own processions.

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Devotees were served langar, prasad and refreshments at various points along the routes. The decorated chariots were pulled with thick ropes by hundreds of devotees, who took turns to draw them through the city. Religious hymns and bhajans were played throughout the processions over public address systems.

The three deities taken out in the procession were Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Krishna (Vishnu); Lord Balabhadra (Balarama), the elder brother of Lord Jagannath; and Goddess Subhadra, their sister. The idols were placed on elaborately decorated chariots, which were pulled by devotees throughout the procession.

Political leaders give

event a miss

Unlike previous years, no prominent political leader attended either procession, despite the organisers displaying large posters of political leaders along the routes.

A BJP leader said Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu could not attend as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to visit Punjab on Friday and party workers were busy with preparations in Jalandhar.

A Congress leader said Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had been invited but was in Delhi and therefore could not participate.

An Akali Dal leader said the party’s core committee meeting was held in Chandigarh on Thursday afternoon, keeping senior leaders occupied.

In previous years, the Rath Yatra had witnessed the presence of Chief Ministers and several Cabinet ministers.

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