Hundreds of district students take state talent search exam

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 19

Hundreds of students studying in government and private schools under the Punjab School Education Board took the Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) today. Various centers were set up in the district for students to sit for the examination.

The SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training), Punjab, conducted the exam for students of Classes VIII and X.

Daya, a student of Class X appeared for the exam at Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetary Road. She said the question papers of Math, Science and Social Science were neither too easy nor too difficult for her.

“We had prepared for the exam as per class syllabus and the questions were of objective type. Four options were given for each question and we had to find the correct answer from the options within stipulated time,” Daya said.

The exam is conducted for students of Classes VIII and X to encourage students to avoid dropouts. The main aim of the programme is to provide financial aid to the 500 students selected.

Importance of the exam

One of the teachers, Sukhdev Singh, said the test has been introduced to provide scholarships to provide economic assistance to students who are underprivileged or financially unstable, so that their studies can continue uninterrupted.