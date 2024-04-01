Hundreds participate in Ahimsa Marathon Run

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 31

A large number of residents from the city and nearby areas participated in the 2nd Ahimsa Marathon Run organised by the Ludhiana chapter of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) here at Ananta Enclave, Canal Road, South City, on Sunday.

The marathon was held in line with Lord Mahavira’s teachings “Jiyo aur jeene do” (live and let live).

MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, BJP leader Parveen Bansal, along with Manju Oswal, chairperson, women wing, and Rajeev Jain, chairman, JITO Ludhiana chapter, flagged off the run. In 10 km run, Manjeet Singh and in men’s section 5 km category Akash Prajapati emerged winners. In the women’s category, Ruchi Vohra and Dhanpreet Kaur came out triumphant.

Komal Jain of Duke Fabrics, Rajeev Jain and Manju Oswal gave away prizes to the winners, which included trophies, cash and material. The organisers thanked sponsors, including Oswal Group, Shreyas industries, Cremica, Avon Cycles, Duke Fabrics, Red Hill and Fort Collins, for extending all sorts of help in organising the marathon.