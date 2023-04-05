Hunger strike by Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees continues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

Contractual employees of Civil Hospital today continued their hunger strike to press their demands. Five employees are sitting on strike each day and if their demands are not met, the protesters have decided to go on a fast unto death from Monday.

The employees are protesting to get their jobs regularised. They said that they were left with no other option than to go on strike.

Nearly 200 posts are lying vacant in the Civil Hospital and these employees were hired in 2014 under the user charges policy as outsourced staff. They say although they have been working like regular employees, they are still considered ‘part-time employees’.

While regular employees are given around Rs 70,000 as monthly salary, they are given merely Rs 4,500-6,500 per month, they said.

Outsourced staff nurses, Class IV employees, lab technicians and operation theatre assistants have boycotted work and have been on strike under the banner of User Charges Employees' Sangharsh Committee for several days.