Husband arrested for domestic violence in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 9

The police have arrested Gurdev Singh, resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, and booked him in a case under Sections 323, 342 and 506 of the IPC for domestic violence and keeping his wife captive against her will. Kulbir Kaur, wife of Gurdev Singh, said in a complaint lodged with police that even since her marriage with Gurdev Singh, she was maltreated and frequently beaten up by him. “On May 7, Gurdev Singh again thrashed me, threatened to kill me and locked me up in a room,” said the complainant. In the course of investigation, the police have arrested Gurdev Singh.