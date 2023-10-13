Husband held for dowry death

Ludhiana, October 12
Following the death of a 29-year-old married woman in Khanpur village, police filed charges of dowry-related death against her husband and in-laws. The accused in this case have been identified as Inderpreet Singh, husband, and his parents, Ravinder Singh and Amarjit Kaur, all residents of Khanpur. Inderpreet Singh has been apprehended by the police.
The deceased, Rajwant Kaur, breathed her last at a private hospital on October 10.
