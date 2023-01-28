Husband, in-laws booked for woman’s death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

After a woman died under mysterious circumstances at Gulabi Bagh, the Tibba police yesterday registered a case against the woman’s husband, Pawan Kohli, father-in-law Jagdish Kohli and brother-in-law Subash Kohli.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja (23).

Complainant Satyam Kumar, deceased’s brother, told the police that his sister got married to Pawan in 2018. Soon after marriage, her husband and other members of her in-laws’ family started torturing her for want of more dowry.

On January 25, he got a call from his sister’s in-laws who informed him that Pooja’s health deteriorated and she was taken to the Christian Medical College and Hospital here. Later, when he reached the hospital to enquire about her health, he was shocked to know that she was already dead, he said, adding that she had died due to the torture by her in-laws and strict action must be taken against them.

ASI Jeevan Singh said further probe was on.