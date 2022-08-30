Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 29

After allegedly being thrashed by her husband and in-laws, a pregnant woman suffered miscarriage at Dakha in Ludhiana district.

Following a complaint filed by the woman, the police booked her husband Jaskaran Singh, father-in-law Didar Singh, mother-in-law Parmajeet Kaur of Manakwal village and another woman Aarti Gupta.

Complainant Rajandeep Kaur said she had married Jaskaran Singh around eight months ago. She was at her parents’ home on August 17 when her husband and in-laws had arrived there in the night and started calling her outside. “When I went to open the gate, my husband started beating me without any reason. He dragged me, pulled my hair and kicked me in the stomach. My father-in-law and mother-in-law also thrashed me,” she said.

When she went to a hospital on August 23, she found that her baby had died in the womb after she was beaten by her husband and in-laws.

A case has been registered against the suspects at the Dakha police station on Sunday. ASI Satpal Singh is investigating the matter.