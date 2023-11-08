 Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Woman was found murdered at her home in Golden City colony

Cops address the media in Ludhiana on Tuesday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

The Ludhiana Commissionerate today claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a tuition teacher who was found murdered at her residence in Golden City colony yesterday morning. Her throat was found slit with a sharp weapon.

The suspect has been identified as Dadwal Kumar (42). He is working as a superviser at Vardhman Mills in the city.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu while addressing a press conference regarding the matter said the suspect had tried to play smart with the police but the police again outsmarted the criminal and cracked the blind case within 12 hours of the incident. The suspect even attempted to present the case as a robbery bid as he deliberately ransacked the house after the murder for preventing the police from doubting his (victim’s husband) role behind the killing. Though the house was purposely ransacked to make a scene of loot, the suspect did not take any gold ornament worn by his wife which also pointed out that the loot was not the motive behind the killing.

“The deceased’s husband tried all tactics to befool the police and distract investigating officials from suspecting his role behind the murder but the Ludhiana police already resorted to a unique style of probe due to which the criminal could not go scot-free,” Sidhu said.

Revealing about the plan of the suspect, Sidhu said as part of the murder conspiracy on Sunday evening, Dadwal went to her brother’s place in Phagwara to enquire about health of his nephew. He even made a video call to his mother-in-law from Phagwara to make her believe that his wife (Pooja) is alone at home in Ludhiana.

On Sunday night, the suspect boarded a bus to Ludhiana from Phagwara. After reaching home, he scuffled with his wife and then slit her throat with a sharp cutter (used to sharp pencils). After Pooja died, he again boarded a bus and returned to Phagwara, the CP said.

On Monday morning, the deceased’s son informed his neighbours after finding his mother dead, who further called the deceased’s husband who expressed shock on listening the news of the murder.

The CP credited his team, including ADCP Tushar Gupta, ACP Jatinder Singh and SHO Inspector Jaspal Singh, for successfully cracking the case.

Woman used to ill-treat husband, stepchildren

Dadwal solemnised second marriage with Pooja in 2017 after the death of his first wife. The suspect had two children from his first wife and two from the second wife (deceased). Pooja used to ill-treat the children of her husband from the first wife and she was also not in good terms with her husband. She recently also broke a tooth of her stepson by throwing a rolling pin at him. To get rid of his wife, he decided to eliminate her.

Victim’s stepson was aware about crime

The CP said a 14-year-old stepson of the deceased, from the first wife of her husband, knew that his father had killed his stepmother but the suspect forced him to collude with him. “The deceased’s son has no role in murder, the police are not implicating him in the case. On the directions of his father, he just raised an alarm before neighbours that some unidentified person killed his stepmother and made neighbours believe that he is not aware about the killer,” he said.

Suspect tried to distract police

Though the house was purposely ransacked to make a scene of loot by the suspect, he did not take any gold ornament worn by his wife, which also pointed out that the loot was not the motive behind the killing.

