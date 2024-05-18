Hypertension session organised at DMCH, Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

On the occasion of World Hypertension Day, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has initiated the largest cardiovascular disease (CVD) outreach programme in the private sector in Ludhiana under the banner of the India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI). The ambitious programme, titled ‘Ek (1) ne Bees (20)’, aims to screen 5 lakh people for hypertension.

Under the ‘Ek (1) ne Bees (20)’ initiative, each volunteer is trained to screen 20 individuals for high blood pressure every week. The programme has already screened over one lakh individuals, leveraging a robust training infrastructure developed by DMCH. This infrastructure has been instrumental in training medical students, nursing staff and senior secondary students to spread awareness and identify hypertension.

With a target to engage 2,000 volunteers from both urban and rural areas, the initiative aims to extend its reach and impact. The programme has garnered support from corporates, schools, NGOs and other organisations, reflecting a community-wide commitment to improving public health.

In a unique approach, the initiative has involved Class XI and XII students, who, under the supervision of doctors, have been trained to identify CVDs and assist in treatment. Encouraged by the success, DMCH now plans to extend training to guards, security personnel and support staff across various localities, said Dr Bishav Mohan, Medical Superintendent of Hero DMC Heart Institute.

Dr Gurpreet S Wander, Professor of Cardiology and Principal of DMCH, emphasised the importance of widespread participation to achieve the national goal of 25 per cent hypertension control by 2025, saying, “This wide coverage has been made possible by training commoners like school students. If we have to achieve the 25 by 25, we need more people to impart knowledge and awareness.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.