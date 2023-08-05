I-Day functions to have tinge of heritage, ecology & patriotism

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot/Payal, August 4
The administration claimed to have drafted a comprehensive strategy to include elements of patriotism, cultural heritage and ecological conservation in Independence Day celebrations to be held in sub-divisions falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts.
Officials of civic bodies at Ahmedgarh, Raikot, Payal and Jagraon have been asked to ensure that the ban on identified single-use plastic items is implemented during meetings held for preparations and celebration of the Independence Day functions on August 15.
Only patriotic and heritage cultural items would be allowed to be presented and in no case will the participants be allowed to display items discriminating against caste and creed or hurt religious sentiments of a community.
Harbans Singh, Gurvir Singh Kohli, Jasleen Kaur Bhullar and Manjit Kaur, SDMs in various sub-divisions claimed to have advised officials in various departments under their jurisdiction to ensure that venues of ID functions at their respective places prove to be eco-friendly, besides being patriotic and promoting communal harmony.
