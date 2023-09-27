I-T Dept raids Ludhiana Akali Dal leader’s premises

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 26

Income Tax sleuths today raided the premises of senior Akali leader Vipan Kaka Sood. He was recently announced as the probable Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana by Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The raid was conducted at his various business and residential premises. The team of IT officials reached Sood’s house at Model Gram around 5 am.

According to sources, the raid came after a real estate deal was finalised. Bank details of Sood were also taken into account by the raiding team. Incriminating documents and electronic data from the computers was also seized by the IT officials.

#Lok Sabha #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal